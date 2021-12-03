Staff at a Lichfield retailer have been honoured for their achievements at an awards ceremony.

Central England Co-op staff at the awards ceremony

Central England Co-op hosted the event in Birmingham, with a number of local workers receiving prizes at the ceremony.

Craig Goldie, the company’s loss prevention manager based in Lichfield won leader of the year, while the HR shared services facility in the city also won support team of the year.

Sarah Dickins, chief people officer at Central England Co-op, said: