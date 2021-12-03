Staff at a Lichfield retailer have been honoured for their achievements at an awards ceremony.
Central England Co-op hosted the event in Birmingham, with a number of local workers receiving prizes at the ceremony.
Craig Goldie, the company’s loss prevention manager based in Lichfield won leader of the year, while the HR shared services facility in the city also won support team of the year.
Sarah Dickins, chief people officer at Central England Co-op, said:
“Our Creating a sustainable Society for all Awards 2021 were a fitting way to recognise those colleagues who every day are living and breathing our purpose and making a real difference to their colleagues, customers, members and our local communities.
“It was such a pleasure to spend the evening with so many inspirational and deserving colleagues and teams, and to rightly recognise their achievements.
“It is so important that we celebrate the wonderful contribution our colleagues make day in, day out to providing our customers and members with fantastic service and who are helping us in our mission to create a sustainable society for all.”Sarah Dickins, Central England Co-op