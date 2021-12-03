A man has been charged with firearms offences after an incident in Fradley.
Police were called at 3.50pm on Monday (29th November) to Forrester Close after reports of a man with a gun making threats outside a property.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“John Wright, aged 35, of Forrester Close, was arrested and later charged with making threats to kill and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.
“He appeared before magistrates on 1st December where he was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 7th January 2022.”