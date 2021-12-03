Passengers using trains in Lichfield are being urged to check ahead of their journeys as new timetables are introduced this month.

A West Midlands Railway train

West Midlands Railway says some departure times will change from 12th December.

The operator is also reminding passengers that some services may be cancelled at short notice due to ongoing staffing shortages caused by the impact of the pandemic on its driver training programmes along with a recent increase in Covid-19 related absences.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“Over recent months we have been delighted to welcome more passengers back to the railway following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. “With timetables changing next week and the impact of Covid-19 creating the possibility of cancellations due to driver shortages, I am urging passengers to check their journeys before setting out to the station and to avoid relying on the last train home wherever possible. “We do all we can to avoid cancellations but where we have no choice we always look to give passengers as much notice as possible and arrange alternative transport wherever possible. “I would like to thank our passengers for their understanding as we continue to work our way through our driver training backlog.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

More details on changes to timetables are available at www.wmr.uk/plan.