Tickets have gone on sale for a performance by renowned guitarist Gordon Giltrap in Lichfield next year.

Gordon Giltrap

He will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 9th April 2022.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“This innovative guitarist is back out on the road performing many of his incredible songs with incredible arrangements in what promises to be an electrifying solo acoustic show. “Expect to hear classics such as Heartsong and Lucifer’s Cage alongside new material from his latest album The Last of England.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £19 and can be booked online.