A last gasp leveller saw Chasetown FC forced to settle for a point against Spalding United.

Action from Chasetown FC v Spalding United. Picture: Louise Yates

The encounter took a long time to get going in the opening stages, with little action near either goal other than a succession of free kicks for The Scholars near the visitors’ penalty area.

But eventually the game saw a first clear shot on target with Richard Stainsby providing the acrobatics to deny Dilano Reid’s effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Chasetown looked the more likely to break the deadlock and a Joey Butlin downward header was easily gathered by Stainsby.

But with their first serious attack, Spalding broke quickly and a cutback to Scott Floyd was side-footed beyond Curtis Pond.

The Scholars were level from the penalty spot after 74 minutes as Jack Langston converted from 12 yards.

Three minutes later, Chasetown were ahead. Stainsby couldn’t hold onto a shot and substitute Nehemia Zazi was on hand to fire home the rebound from a tight angle.

But Spalding levelled in the first minute of injury time when Pond was unable to keep out a Ryan Flitton header.