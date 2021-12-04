Residents at a Lichfield care home welcomed the Mayor of Lichfield to switch on their Christmas lights.
Cllr Robert Yardley visited The Spires for the ceremony.
Wilma Hill, activities coordinator at the home, said:
“The day was made extra special with a lovely visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Lichfield.
“They enjoyed our home baked mince pies and mulled wine after they turned on our festive lights.
“Our residents stayed in the warm and waved through the windows as they too enjoyed mince pies and mulled wine to start the festive season.
“Our cheeky little elf hitched a ride with the Mayor and Mayoress – he has lots of plans to create smiles and mischief throughout the month of December as our elf on the shelf.”Wilma Hill, The Spires