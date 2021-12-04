People who own birds and poultry are being asked to keep them indoors in a bid to help limit the spread of avian flu.

Chickens

New measures were introduced this week making a legal requirement for people to keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures.

It comes after an increasing number of confirmed cases, including two wild birds at Chasewater Country Park and a recent case in a backyard flock in East Staffordshire.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member responsible for animal health, said:

“Over the past few weeks we have seen an increase in the number of cases of the disease which is why the additional measures on keeping captive birds indoors have been introduced. “It’s really important that everyone who keeps birds follow the official advice if we are to limit the spread and eradicate the disease. “While the risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low, people visiting our country parks should follow any local advice. “Please do not touch or try and rescue dead or sick birds as they could be infected.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Visitors to country parks and areas with open water are also being advised to follow any local guidance and not to touch or try to rescue sick or injured birds.

Anyone spotting dead birds should report them to the park rangers or to the Defra helpline on 03459 335577.