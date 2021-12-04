Lichfield City FC suffered their second league defeat in a row as they were beaten 3-2 at Boldmere St Michaels.

The result sees Ivor Green’s men drop to third place in the Midland Football League Premier Division after being leapfrogged in the table by their opponents.

Things started well for Lichfield as they struck with their first attack of the game when Luke Childs crossed for Dan Lomas to head home.

Kyle Patterson went close to scoring from distance before Tom Brown was prevented from netting by a last gasp challenge.

Boldmere began to grow into the game through with a header and shot going narrowly wide of James Beeson’s goal.

Childs almost went from provider to scorer with a shot that was saved before he saw another effort go wide of the target.

If Lichfield were out of the blocks quickest in the first half, it was Boldmere’s turn in the second period as they levelled the game through Harry Sweeney after 48 minutes.

The hosts then almost got themselves ahead with a shot that went over the top.

But it was Lichfield who put their noses back in front when Brown was tripped in the box and Lomas added his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

The lead lasted just ten minutes though as Boldmere were awarded a penalty of their own for handball, Rob Thompson-Brown netting from the resulting spot kick.

With the game hanging in the balance Patterson sent an effort off target before Joe Haines’ shot was saved by home keeper Adam Whitehouse.

A rollercoaster afternoon took another twist though as Boldmere secured the win when a curling strike by Sweeney found the top corner five minutes from the end.