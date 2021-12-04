Rapunzel

Tickets have gone on sale for a theatre production of Rapunzel in Lichfield next year.

The popular music adventure will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 19th April 2022.

A spokesperson said:

“This production promises to be a theatrical treat for audiences of all ages, featuring a witty script and lots of popular music. “Get tangled up with a host of loveable characters from this magical fairy tale and get the chance to meet the characters after the show.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £18 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.