Tickets have gone on sale for a theatre production of Rapunzel in Lichfield next year.
The popular music adventure will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 19th April 2022.
A spokesperson said:
“This production promises to be a theatrical treat for audiences of all ages, featuring a witty script and lots of popular music.
“Get tangled up with a host of loveable characters from this magical fairy tale and get the chance to meet the characters after the show.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £18 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.