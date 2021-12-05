The chair of Burntwood Town Council has used her Christmas message to hail the community spirit in evidence over the past 12 months.
Cllr Diane Evans also urged people to continue to think of those less fortunate over the festive period.
“Now is the time to reflect on the past year in the hope that 2022 will be much more settled and safer for all of us.
“However, what time has shown us yet again, is what an amazing and supportive community we have in Burntwood. Frequently people of all ages have rallied round to help and support each other, both as individuals or in groups.
“I have witnessed many acts of human kindness and I have been humbled and grateful to be made aware of the strength and compassion of numerous Burntwood people.
“Many of you will be enjoying time with family and friends over the ensuing weeks, unlike last year at this time, but as you enjoy yourselves please spare a thought for others who are less fortunate and may be spending a lonely time on their own.
“A few minutes of your time to pass a friendly word or two can mean so much to some and much better than a present. It allows them time to realise that they are not forgotten.”Cllr Diane Evans, Burntwood Town Council
Cllr Evans also hailed the efforts of local organisations who had worked to support the town.
“Throughout this year the community spirit has continued to be exhibited through organisations who have served the community admirably and unstintingly.
“Groups such as Burntwood Be A Friend, Spark, MHA, Burntwood Rotary Club, foodbanks and the new community store have all worked to ensure there is help and support for all those who require it, together with numerous businesses and retail outlets across Burntwood.
“There have also been some amazing achievements over the year. Spark and the Fun Club have both won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is equivalent to the MBE.
“Other successes have included awards for individuals and groups across Burntwood via Lichfield Live, so our congratulations go to all of them.
“Our litter picking groups have worked extremely hard to make sure our town has been tidier and cleaner throughout the year and I am grateful for their efforts.
“There are so many individuals, far too numerous to mention, who have worked tirelessly and silently during the past year to make sure our aim of a better Burntwood is continuing to develop. There is a lot more to do, but with help we will achieve and continue to make improvements.
“I am proud to live in this town and to witness the community spirit that exists here, but we must continue to be vigilant and keep ourselves and others safe and in good health, by obeying the rules that still exist and by getting vaccinated.”Cllr Diane Evans, Burntwood Town Council