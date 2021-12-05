The chair of Burntwood Town Council has used her Christmas message to hail the community spirit in evidence over the past 12 months.

Cllr Diane Evans also urged people to continue to think of those less fortunate over the festive period.

Cllr Di Evans

“Now is the time to reflect on the past year in the hope that 2022 will be much more settled and safer for all of us. “However, what time has shown us yet again, is what an amazing and supportive community we have in Burntwood. Frequently people of all ages have rallied round to help and support each other, both as individuals or in groups. “I have witnessed many acts of human kindness and I have been humbled and grateful to be made aware of the strength and compassion of numerous Burntwood people. “Many of you will be enjoying time with family and friends over the ensuing weeks, unlike last year at this time, but as you enjoy yourselves please spare a thought for others who are less fortunate and may be spending a lonely time on their own. “A few minutes of your time to pass a friendly word or two can mean so much to some and much better than a present. It allows them time to realise that they are not forgotten.” Cllr Diane Evans, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Evans also hailed the efforts of local organisations who had worked to support the town.