Pupils at a Lichfield school have collected hundreds of items to support a local foodbank.

Children, parents and teachers at Maple Hayes Dyslexia School embarked on a recent donation drive in aid of Lichfield Foodbank.

The food will be used to support efforts to ensure people in the area do not go hungry over the festive period.

Headteacher Dr Daryl Brown said:

“After such a hard two years of the pandemic along with the poor weather we have been experiencing, it’s important that we all think of those less fortunate than ourselves.

“The foodbank is a perfect way for us to give a little back to the community we live and work within, and our pupils, their parents, families and our staff went above and beyond this year to create a good donation.

“We will make sure we continue to do this well into the new year, and hope our support also encourages others to do so too. It only takes us all just buying a couple of extra items for each shop, to donate and make a difference.”

Dr Daryl Brown, Maple Hayes Dyslexia School