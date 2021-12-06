The boss of a Lichfield retailer has welcomed steps to introduce tougher sentences for people who attack shop workers.

The Home Office has tabled an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

It would mean attacks on people providing a public service or duty – including shop workers – would be classed as an aggravated offence.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive of Lichfield-based Central England Co-op, said she hope the move would help halt the rise in incidents of violence in stores.

Debbie Robinson

“The scheduled amendment is great news and will mean that not only has Government recognised the need to ensure our colleagues are better protected in law, but it should also mean tougher sentencing and therefore a deterrent making it safer for our colleagues to go to work and return home safely.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The British Retail Consortium estimate that more than 400 retail workers are physically attacked across the country every day, while the Association of Convenience Stores estimate that 89% of workers in local shops were verbally abused in 2020.