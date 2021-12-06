A theatre group for young people in Lichfield is celebrating after being awarded a £5,000 funding boost.

Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre received the money through Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures scheme.

Oliver Rowe, of Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre, said:

“Taking part in Building Futures has been a fantastic experience for us and it was so exciting to reach the finals, with such a broad range of groups being represented and we are delighted to have been awarded £5,000.

“We’re a charity that provides educational musical theatre experience and give young people the opportunity to take part in professional theatre activities, building confidence and key skills.

“This money will help with the work we do with young people across the West Midlands.”

Oliver Rowe, Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre