A new settlement approach rather than urban sprawl development is the preferred long term plan for meeting local housing needs, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.
Cabinet will meet tomorrow (7th December) to discuss the current Local Plan document proposals.
It outlines where more than 9,000 properties could be built over the next 20 years.
Lichfield Civic Society has previously called for housing needs to be met by singular settlements rather than expanding across multiple sites.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he hoped that would be the approach going forward – but added that a suitable site for such a move was not currently available.
“A new settlement is absolutely my preferred approach.
“We have hinted at that in the Local Plan – in fact we’ve explicitly stated we want to look at new settlements moving forward.
“However, we currently don’t have a site that would take the volume of housing required to satisfy this Local Plan round.
“If this Local Plan goes through council and is found sound by the Planning Inspector, the first thing we’ll be doing is looking at the next one and looking at where are we going to locate a new settlement instead of urban sprawl.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
A spokesperson for Lichfield Civic Society said earlier this year that the current approach risked damaging the character of the district.
“We have consistently argued that the option of a new settlement in this general area should be looked at through the Local Plan reviews.
“The council just wants to add more housing to the edge of the city which undermines its historic character.”Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson
What about the site near the Arboretum Cllr Pullen? Perfect place for a new settlement. Indeed, proposals have already been mooted. Stop ruining Lichfield’s character!
As many are aware at present – our surgeries and dental practices are already chocablock – just what will it be like after a couple of hundred more people moved to the area? Why does no one think of this? Maybe cause they aren’t from the area and don’t have to stick around after they get their money? While our quality of life goes down?
Well, if it can go anywhere in Lichfield District, how about Colton?
No risk of urban sprawl impacting Lichfield or Burntwood, and it would have a decent public transport link via Rugeley Trent Valley, and a reasonable road link via the A51.
Not sure the good people of Rugeley or existing residents of Colton would thank us, mind.
When I and other cllrs questioned at the scrutiny meeting on the Arboretum site a string of excuses were given as to why it is not in this plan – none in my opinion reasonable to exclude. In fact it was mentioned the site could be added at a further review of the local plan. Look as though we will end up with both urban sprawl and a new development. We are having a string of excuses from our leadership claiming they are defending our district but have a systematic approach to destroying our heritage over the next decades
@Alastair, it is up to the Cllrs then to say an emphatic “no!” and throw this plan out. Force them to think again and act in this area’s best interests rather than rolling over, which is all we, the residents, ever see them do.
Steve – it is and I certainly will be saying NO. I also urge everyone to write to their local Cllr and get their opinion on the matter. I am in no doubt, speaking to other Cllrs, that I’m in a minority in opposition to this policy
Leave a comment