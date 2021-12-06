The decision on whether or not a county councillor suspended by the Conservatives remains with the party at Burntwood Town Council will be entirely his own, a group spokesperson has said.

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd was kicked out by the controlling Tory group at Staffordshire County Council for six months amid concerns over funding for a tree planting scheme.

It comes after his company received£924 from a Climate Change Fund for a project at Chasewater, only for it to emerge that no trees were ever purchased or planted.

But despite the Conservative group at the county council forcing Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd to become an independent member for the next six months, a spokesperson for the party at Burntwood Town Council said it would not mean he was barred across the board.

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

“There are no rules governing Conservative or Labour parish councillor groups and it is mere convention at parish level that individual councillors form groups in order to form an administration if they have sufficient numbers to do so. “Parish councils are not like county or district ones where there is a ‘whip’ and you are expected to vote in a particular way – all parish councillors are free to vote however they wish on all matters. “It is a matter for Tom whether he remains a member of the Conservative party and also whether he remains a parish councillor in Burntwood or Hammerwich for that matter.” Burntwood Town Council Conservative group spokesperson

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd told Lichfield Live he was embarrassed by the situation – but insisted he should not be characterised as “a typical Tory”.

“I am deeply embarrassed and apologetic about the manner in which this has taken place, which makes me look like a bloody idiot over what is meant to be an internal issue within the Conservative party. “I do, however, refute suggestions that I am corrupt, crooked or a typical Tory – accusations which have been plastered out across social media on various platforms. “As one of the lowest income-earning councillors in the region it is laughable to suggest that I am part of some kind of elite that seeks to defend themselves only. “If anything, the opposite is true as I have – with a few exceptions – been left to fight this out myself, much to the distress of my family and friends who are understandably infuriated by the comments left by people who seek to inflict pain and mockery upon me.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

“The trees were to be maintained by volunteers”

Chasewater

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd said the funding had been earmarked for a tree planting project at Chasewater that never went ahead.

He added that the failure of the scheme to materialise was down to a number of factors.

“This project was a group project, although the funds were in my name. “I was let down by others who didn’t give the support I expected and needed. “The trees were intended to be planted on a path at Chasewater, which the rangers and the organisers of the country park were in agreement with. I had hoped this to be part of something much bigger. “The trees were to maintained by a group of volunteers who sought to build an orchard and would be self-funding. This did not happen and is a major factor as to why the whole thing fell through. “The reason for the delay was also because I was moving home straight after the election and the ranger who I was in contact with seemed to not have a nine to five daily working hours, which provided a huge problem during a time when we were leaving lockdown and getting our lives back to normal.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

A spokesperson for the Conservatives at Staffordshire County Council said: