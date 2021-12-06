The doors of Lichfield Cathedral are being opened for people who will find Christmas difficult this year.
From 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday (its December), space will be created for those who wish to light candles, listen to reflective music or write the name of a loved one on a bauble.
The evening will end with the short service of Compline – or night prayer – which will begin at around 8.30pm.
A spokesperson for the cathedral said:
“There are many people who will be dreading Christmas this year as the result of bereavement or illness or loneliness or financial difficulties.
“Surrounded by Christmas advertisements showing the perfect family, or trying to negotiate the shops playing nostalgic music, it can be hard to find a space in which to be open about how we are really feeling.
“Lichfield Cathedral is a big, ancient building which has held the fears and sadness, as well as the joys, of its people for centuries.
“It’s a safe space in which to be quiet and to remember those we love, without having to force a smile.”Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson