The doors of Lichfield Cathedral are being opened for people who will find Christmas difficult this year.

From 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday (its December), space will be created for those who wish to light candles, listen to reflective music or write the name of a loved one on a bauble.

The evening will end with the short service of Compline – or night prayer – which will begin at around 8.30pm.

