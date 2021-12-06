Glynn Luznyj. Picture: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Staffordshire’s new Deputy Chief Fire Officer will take up his post this week.

Glynn Luznyj will being working in the role today (6th December) after a 25 year career across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.

He began as a firefighter in 1996, before going on to serve in a range of roles including station manager and area commander.

“Having lived in Staffordshire all my life, I’m honoured to be appointed as Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Staffordshire and I’m looking forward to both the challenges and the opportunities that this role will bring. “We have a fantastic service that is delivered by some amazing people and ensuring their wellbeing is a key priority for me “I will work hard to support all of our people in order to deliver the highest level of safety, through prevention, protection, and response.” Glynn Luznyj, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Rob Barber, Chief Fire Officer, said: