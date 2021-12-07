Chasetown FC bowed out of the Walsall Senior Cup after a 2-0 home defeat against Lye Town.

Oli Hayward on the ball. Picture: Dave Birt

The visitors had two chances in quick succession to take the lead in the first half when a shot cannoned off the crossbar before the rebound was flicked onto the woodwork once more by Scholars keeper Adam Jenkins.

But Lye did eventually take the lead when a Harry Manton shot from distance took a slight deflection and cannoned into the bottom corner.

The Scholars struggled to create anything substantial and Nehemia Zazi came as close as anyone when he struck a shot wide of the post.

Lye were good value for their second goal when Dylan Hart doubled their advantage midway through the second half.