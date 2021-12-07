Developers say they are “delighted” after planning permission was granted to build apartments for the over 60s in Lichfield.
The £13.5million redevelopment of the Quonians Yard building and car park off Cross Keys will be carried out by Lifestory.
It follows on from the company’s Chapter House development on Monks Close.
The development – known as Pegasus Lichfield Bonds – will see 64 apartments spread across three buildings and feature independent living apartments, a communal lounge, social kitchen, patio area and gardens.
Mike Gill, Lifestory regional managing director, said:
“We are delighted that planning permission for the later living community in Lichfield has been granted.
“For every community we create we work alongside regional partners in the delivery and collaborate with the local community, keeping them updated throughout the key delivery milestones.
“We are all looking forward to creating these local links and becoming part of the Lichfield community.”Mike Gill, Lifestory
More details on the scheme are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.
“Money, money, money, it’s a developers world.” Well, Lichfield certainly is…..
Not wanting to sound ageist, especially as I am in my 50’s, but how many more developments do we need for people over 60 in the area. What about real affordable housing for the younger generation instead who struggle to get a place of their own
There is plenty of evidence that the ‘Old Age Industry’ is a world of big business investors, and overseas accounts. The Panorama programme was damming in this regard. There is much profit in high fees and poor service.
Why Lichfield Council has allowed such a large number of these establishments in the area is a mystery. Part of their balanced demographics no doubt? You have to be careful not to get run down in the city centre by geriatric transporters.
Too late now of course. But there are always consequences as no one with means who saw Lichfield as a haven from the giant metropolis will want to come here. Unless it is to die in one of the many ‘care’ homes. Luckily they are building many tiny tacky houses to home the rest.
I totally agree with Paul M. We need to bring the average age down, so more affordable housing. We are rapidly becoming a town for the elderly.
The building over 2 bed flats for over 55’s (who are rapidly becoming the largest demographic group)is to encourage baby boomers to downsize. Making 3 and 4 bed houses available for under 40s with young families .
Why is Lichfield building small homes all over the District? LDC’s local plan specifically call for small houses. This is crazy. We need decent sized houses with proper gardens, not tiny 2 bed boxes just so we can say they’re affordable. These high-density new build developments with all the tiny boxes and “affordable housing” being built south of Lichfield at the moment will become ghettos in the future, and similar to the most deprived parts of Lichfield today, i.e. Dimbles.
