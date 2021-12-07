Developers say they are “delighted” after planning permission was granted to build apartments for the over 60s in Lichfield.

An artist’s impression of the Pegasus Lichfield Bonds development

The £13.5million redevelopment of the Quonians Yard building and car park off Cross Keys will be carried out by Lifestory.

It follows on from the company’s Chapter House development on Monks Close.

The development – known as Pegasus Lichfield Bonds – will see 64 apartments spread across three buildings and feature independent living apartments, a communal lounge, social kitchen, patio area and gardens.

Mike Gill, Lifestory regional managing director, said:

“We are delighted that planning permission for the later living community in Lichfield has been granted. “For every community we create we work alongside regional partners in the delivery and collaborate with the local community, keeping them updated throughout the key delivery milestones. “We are all looking forward to creating these local links and becoming part of the Lichfield community.” Mike Gill, Lifestory

More details on the scheme are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.