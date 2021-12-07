A proposed city centre development is not perfect but will offer benefits and substantially improve the area, Lichfield Civic Society’s president has said.

An artist’s impression of the new Beacon Street development

Friel Homes is hoping to have a decision on the plans for land near the Angel Croft Hotel and Westgate House early next year.

The proposals would see housing and a boutique hotel create, as well as a new cycling and walking link between Beacon Park and the city centre.

Roger Hockney, president of Lichfield Civic Society, said the buildings proposed for renovation as part of the scheme were in need of improvements.

“We have pronounced ourselves generally satisfied with the scheme, albeit with some reservations. “The committee recognises that the site and building have been in an unacceptable condition for some time. There is little prospect of alternative solutions emerging in the short term, given its sensitive location. “This scheme, although not perfect, offers multiple benefits and would substantially improve the setting of, and approach to, the cathedral, as well as Darwin House.” Roger Hockney, Lichfield Civic Society

Friel Homes say they are “hopeful” the development will get the green light when planning chiefs meet.

“We understand there are over 40 letters of support for this application and no objections from residents of Lichfield. “Given the widespread public support for the scheme, we are hopeful that the planning committee will recognise this opportunity for Lichfield to evolve and improve on a deliverable site.” Friel Homes spokesperson

Mr Hockney said councillors needed to “think very carefully” about their decision when the planning application comes before them.