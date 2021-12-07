Lichfield District Council has joined other authorities across Staffordshire in a bid to pursue a county-wide deal as part of the Government’s levelling up agenda.

Lichfield District Council House

Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council are joined by seven other councils who have made the pledge to work closer together in a bid to boost areas such as the local economy and deliver improved public services.

Plans are being drawn up to create more jobs and opportunities, tackle challenges around waste and recycling, and improve public health.

But the councils say a county-wide approach to securing additional funding could help deliver results quicker.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

Cllr Doug Pullen

“Working jointly with Staffordshire County Council, as well as other councils around us, is second nature to us in Lichfield, so I’m really excited about the next logical step – putting this collaborative working on a more formal footing. “With clear objectives around the things that matter the most to us – health, skills, transport, the economy and climate change – we can deepen our relationship with other local authorities, improve outcomes right across our county, and in doing so demonstrate to Whitehall that locally elected leaders, working together, are the real catalyst required to level up.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

A joint leaders board is to be created to oversee the delivery of an agreed set of priorities, and the development of a County Deal for Staffordshire.

Discussions are already underway with Government Ministers and civil servants on a series of proposals.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said collaboration was key to navigating the future for the region.

Cllr Alan White