Lichfield RUFC kept themselves top of the table after an entertaining home win against Stoke.

Both sides went into the encounter fresh having seen games beaten by the weather the previous weekend, and it showed in the early exchanges as the unbeaten hosts and their visitors – who have only been beaten once – slugged it out.

Harvey Wootton crashed over to open the scoring for Lichfield, converted by captain Charlie Milner, but Stoke struck back immediately with a try of their own to make it 7-7 with just 12 minutes on the clock.

Both sides were well organised and defending fiercely and it took a moment of magic for the next score. Kai Lucas-Dumolo produced a great piece of individual skill to beat the defence and finish past the full back.

The visitors were able to build some periods of pressure in the latter part of the half and scored a well worked try out wide just after the 30 minute mark, before forcing their way over just before the half time whistle to make the score 14-19 at the break.

Lichfield’s unbeaten start looked under threat early in the second half as Stoke stretched their advantage to 12 points.

But the Myrtle Greens didn’t press the panic button and began to claw their way back into twitch Sam Benson sneaking over around the breakdown.

As the game approached the hour mark, Lichfield began to gain control and were stretching their opposition. Fly half Adam Spinner went over on the right hand side after a well-worked move for his sixth try of the season.

An opportunist score from Lucas-Dumolo for his second of the afternoon was quickly followed by trys from Jack Fielding and Kieran Reynolds as the Myrtle Greens ran in four tries in 12 minutes to take the game away from Stoke.

A late score from the visitors made the final score 47-31 as Lichfield head to Stratford next weekend with their unbeaten record still intact.