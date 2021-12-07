People are being invited to join the final leg of 475-mile pilgrimage following in the footsteps of Lichfield’s first bishop when it arrives in the Midlands.

The walk is part of a range of activities – including the unveiling of a statue at Lichfield Cathedral – to mark the 1,350th anniversary of St Chad’s death.

The trek spans the two ancient kingdoms of Northumbria and Mercia and is being tackled in stages.

The first group of pilgrims left Lindisfarne Priory on Holy Island at dawn in July and have since covered almost 350 miles.

People are invited to join the final 125-mile stretch which is set to enter the East Midlands in February, arriving at Lichfield on 1st March – the day before St Chad’s Day.

Walk organiser Ann Fisher said:

“We have walked through wonderful and varied landscapes, including empty expanses of dunes and sandy beaches on the Northumberland coast, industrial and post-industrial landscapes around the Tyne, Tees, Wear and Humber, leafy river valleys and misty and desolate moorland between Whitby and York. “We have sought rest and sanctuary in a variety of places – cathedrals, minsters, churches, ruined abbeys, woodlands, garden centres, golf clubs, ice cream parlours and even a bird hide. “We’ve also made some wonderful connections with people and places, past and present – and we have learned so much about Celtic saints and spirituality, geology, botany, zoology, engineering, technology and archaeology. “Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far, whether by walking stretches of the route in person, or through your support and encouragement via emails, texts, prayers and phone calls. It is hugely appreciated.” Ann Fisher

The local stretch of the pilgrimage is expected to be:

27th February 2022 – Melbourne to Burton (11 miles)

28th February 2022 – Burton to Alrewas (10.5 miles)

1st Alrewas to Lichfield Cathedral (6.5 miles)

For more details email twokingdomsway@gmail.com.