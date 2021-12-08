Police are appealing for information after a safe and jewellery were taken in a Burntwood burglary.

Offenders targeted a property on Dodds Lane in Chorley at some point between 10am and midday on 6th December.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The offenders gained entry to the residential property by breaking a patio door. Damage was also caused to the staircase at the property. “Various items were taken including high-valued jewellery and a large safe.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information or any relevant CCTV footage can contact police on 101, quoting incident 237 of 6th December.