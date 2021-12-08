A domestic abuse support service is urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood who need help during the festive period to get in touch.

New Era supports adults and children across Staffordshire who have experienced or witnessed abuse, as well as people who want help to change their own behaviour.

Chantelle Thompson, New Era’s head of service, said the festive period often sees an upturn in requests for support.

“We want to urge anyone needing our help not to delay getting in touch with us. “Our teams are available now and all through the Christmas period for anyone needing emotional support, advice or practical help.” Chantelle Thomspon, New Era

New Era has also launched an awareness campaign on social media to coincide with the Christmas and New Year period.

“Our campaign is designed to highlight how seeking support from a specialist service like ours can have a positive impact. “It’s made up of a series of short messages to raise awareness about the different types of domestic abuse and the positive impact seeking support can have. “Although New Era has seen a rise in enquiries and referrals to its victim services since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s important that people are having the confidence to seek the help they need.” Chantelle Thompson, New Era

New Era’s confidential helping is available around the clock on 0300 303 3778. People wanting support to change their own abusive behaviour can call 01785 904770.