David and Kathryn Wright

A couple have celebrated 50 years of dancing together at an event in Lichfield.

David and Kathryn Wright marked the occasion as they called a personal selection of dances at Lichfield Folk Dance Club.

A spokesperson said:

“Members had an enjoyable evening, participating in an interesting and varied programme of dances, including older pieces and those written more recently. “The newer dances included Freeford Gardens, an elegant dance written by the Wrights themselves, and The Wrights of Lichfield, written by American caller and dance writer Gary Roodman. “Between the dances, David and Kathryn told entertaining stories about the dances they had chosen, with each having a personal connection, such as Reading Reel celebrating the place where the couple first met, to C and J’s Jig, written for their daughters. “An excellent evening was had by all.” Lichfield Folk Dance Club spokesperson

For more information about the club visit www.lichfieldfolkdanceclub.co.uk.