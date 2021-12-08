Lichfield’s MP says clarity over allegations of a party at Number 10 during lockdown was “long overdue”.
Michael Fabricant’s comments come after Boris Johnson told the House of Commons he apologised unreservedly for any offence caused by a clip showing staff joking about the issue.
The Prime Minister said that if a review found any rules had been broken then there would be “disciplinary action for all those involved”.
Lichfield MP Mr Fabricant said he welcomed Mr Johnson’s statement on the issue.
“The question of whether or not there was a party at Number 10 was beginning to overshadow important information on the vaccine programme, let alone the activities of Russia on the Ukraine border where British troops are based.
“Boris has given clarity to these issues and this was long overdue.
“His apology was, I know, heartfelt – and I welcome it.”Michael Fabricant MP
The Prime Minister made his statement ahead of confirmation that the Government’s so-called Plan B for preventing the spread of coronavirus would be brought into play.
It will mean the return of face mask rules as well as work from home guidance.
Covid passports will also be required for access to venues such as nightclubs.
Mr Fabricant said:
“The extension of face mask wearing in most public enclosed venues including theatres and cinemas makes good sense.
“Although it is controversial, I support the use of NHS Covid passes for entry into hot, steamy nightclubs and similar places – frankly, it’s common sense.
“I hope that in the next couple of weeks, we might find that the Omicron variant is less severe than other variants of Covid. With it transmitting twice as fast as the delta variant, if it is weaker, it might spell the beginning of the end of the pandemic.
“But it will take a fortnight or so before we know for sure how dangerous Omicron is compared to the delta and other variants.
“And with evidence that three jabs greatly reduces the likelihood of contracting severe or long-term Covid, I urge everyone over 40 to get their booster as soon as possible. We have the most extensive vaccine programme in Europe and everyone should get the protection it offers.”Michael Fabricant MP