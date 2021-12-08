Lichfield’s MP says clarity over allegations of a party at Number 10 during lockdown was “long overdue”.

10 Downing Street. Picture: Sergeant Tom Robinson RLC/MOD

Michael Fabricant’s comments come after Boris Johnson told the House of Commons he apologised unreservedly for any offence caused by a clip showing staff joking about the issue.

The Prime Minister said that if a review found any rules had been broken then there would be “disciplinary action for all those involved”.

Lichfield MP Mr Fabricant said he welcomed Mr Johnson’s statement on the issue.

“The question of whether or not there was a party at Number 10 was beginning to overshadow important information on the vaccine programme, let alone the activities of Russia on the Ukraine border where British troops are based. “Boris has given clarity to these issues and this was long overdue. “His apology was, I know, heartfelt – and I welcome it.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Prime Minister made his statement ahead of confirmation that the Government’s so-called Plan B for preventing the spread of coronavirus would be brought into play.

It will mean the return of face mask rules as well as work from home guidance.

Covid passports will also be required for access to venues such as nightclubs.

Mr Fabricant said: