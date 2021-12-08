A debate on the new Local Plan for Lichfield and Burntwood was pulled by council chiefs over concerns more needs to be done to ensure climate change targets are met.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet had been due to discuss the document outlining the shape of the district over the next 20 years at a meeting last night (7th December).

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said it had been removed from the agenda.

Doug Pullen

“I’ve made this decision in conjunction with both the portfolio holder and officers as I’m not convinced the plan goes far enough to support the Government’s net zero carbon commitment. “We will make provisions to discuss this further and keep both colleagues, councillors and the public informed of progress as we assess best practice and legal advice.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The decision to revisit the document comes after a former cabinet member said the issue of climate change had not been given full consideration.

Cllr Liz Little, who resigned from the leadership group earlier this year over concerns linked to the way in which the plan had been put together, said: