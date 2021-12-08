A woman from Mile Oak has been ordered to pay almost £2,500 for not clearing up dog poo in her garden.

Dog poo in the garden in Mile Oak

Danielle O’Shea, of Affleck Avenue, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court heard that the 39-year-old had been issued with the notice by Lichfield District Council after complaints about dog faeces in her garden.

But after failing to clear it up, she was fined £1,000, ordered her to pay court costs of £1,372, and a victim surcharge of £100 – a total financial penalty of £2,472.

Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for regulatory services, said:

“We gave Ms O’Shea every chance to clean up after her dog, but this didn’t happen and it continued to have a serious impact on her neighbours’ quality of life. “This is why we took the case forward to prosecution, and we hope the successful outcome and resulting fine will act as a deterrent to anyone who does not take proper responsibility for their dogs or their property.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

Issues such as dog fouling or anti-social behaviour can be reported at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report.