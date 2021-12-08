A new fund has been launched to help high street businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood expand.

Sankey’s Corner in Burntwood

Lichfield District Council is offering grants of up to £20,000.

The High Streets Business Growth Grant is available to companies that occupy a commercial unit on the ground floor of one of the district’s high street shopping areas, including retail, beauty, hair, hospitality, leisure and service businesses.

The funding can be spent on capital items, such as fittings and new signage. It can also go towards new technology.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for economic growth, said:

“In a world where many of our retailers have to compete with online sellers, as a council we wanted to back our local high streets by helping those who run businesses to be able to afford to expand and develop their premises. “I am therefore really pleased to launch this funding to help local businesses grow. I would encourage business owners to apply soon, as we have a limited amount of funding available at this time. “Our hope is that we can help our local businesses expand and develop, helping draw people into our local shopping centres and in turn support our local economy.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Applicants must provide at least 25% of the total project costs, and outline their growth plans and costs in their application.

The High Streets Business Growth Grant is funded through the council’s allocation of Additional Restrictions Grant from the Government to help businesses through the pandemic.

Funding will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, with the deadline for applications on 31st January 2022. More details are available here.