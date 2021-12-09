The sale of an antique revolver has gone off with a bang after it fetched £4,000 at an auction in Lichfield.

The revolver sold at auction in Lichfield

Bidders from around the world battled it out to get their hands on the Tranter firearm.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“The 54 bore percussion pistol, a rare third model from around 1860, was in fine condition retaining virtually all its original finish and came in its original mahogany case with a full set of accessories. “After an intense bidding battle, it finally sold to a bidder on the internet for £4,000 – a wonderful result for our client.” Richard Winterton

Antique Colt and Remington revolvers from the 1850s each sold for £1,100 and a Harvey’s patent 1st model revolver – very few of which are known to exist – made £950.

The auction house will host its final sale of 2021 on 13th and 14th December.

Richard said that despite the challenges of the past 12 months it had been another year to remember for the company – and said he was “delighted and honoured” the business had given support to the Lichfield Garrick pantomime and Cathedral Illuminated in the city.

