The chamber at Lichfield District Council

A councillor says “serious consideration” needs to be given to moving the venue for upcoming meetings of Lichfield District Council following changes to Covid rules.

The Prime Minister confirmed the move to a so-called Plan B to help deal prevent the spread of coronavirus over the coming weeks.

But despite the work from home rules, legislation means that councils must continue to hold meetings in person where decisions are made.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, has written to the chief executive of the council urging him to seek an alternative venue to the council chamber.

Steve Norman