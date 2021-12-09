A councillor says “serious consideration” needs to be given to moving the venue for upcoming meetings of Lichfield District Council following changes to Covid rules.
The Prime Minister confirmed the move to a so-called Plan B to help deal prevent the spread of coronavirus over the coming weeks.
But despite the work from home rules, legislation means that councils must continue to hold meetings in person where decisions are made.
Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, has written to the chief executive of the council urging him to seek an alternative venue to the council chamber.
“We have a full council meeting next week where 46 members plus officers and possibly members of the public will be seated next to each other in the council chamber.
“I would ask that serious consideration is given to holding the meeting in Burntwood Leisure Centre to assist with airflow and social distancing.
“If the Omicron variant is at even higher numbers in the population in February, let us hope not, then the next meeting would need to be held there too I would suggest.
“I do not doubt that this is something you are planning to consider but did want to put on record my concern for my members our staff and indeed myself.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council