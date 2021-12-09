An event in villages around Lichfield that saw almost 100 tractors decked out in Christmas lights has raised more than £6,000 for charity.

The Christmas tractor run

Staffordshire Young Farmers Clubs and South Staffs Water organised the event on Sunday (5th December).

As well as festive lights, some of the vehicles featured inflatable Santas and a rotating Christmas tree.

The money will be split between the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Staffordshire Young Farmers Clubs.

Nina Yiannoukos-Benton, from South Staffs Water, said:

“This was the second time we’ve held the event and this year was particularly special after the difficult time we’ve all had over the last couple of years. “It was wonderful to be able to spread some cheer to our local communities and see the smiles on the people’s faces as we drove by.” Nina Yiannoukos-Benton

Julia Taylor, from the Staffordshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, said:

“I’m so pleased we could bring some festive cheer to the local community and I’m overwhelmed at the feedback and generosity of the people who came out to see the tractors. It makes all the hard work behind the scenes worthwhile. “Donations are still being received but we have raised £6,000 so far. Thank you so much for the support from the spectators and from our sponsors.” Julia Taylor

People can still donate via an online fundraising page.