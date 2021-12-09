Cllr Diane Evans (right) at the community store in Burntwood

Councillors have been spreading Christmas cheer with community groups in Burntwood.

Members of Burntwood Town Council handed over selection boxes and other items from the cancelled Christmas Festival to local organisations.

The original event was cancelled due to the weather, but Cllr Diane Evans, chairman of the council, said members were keen to see the items not go to waste.