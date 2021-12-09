Councillors have been spreading Christmas cheer with community groups in Burntwood.
Members of Burntwood Town Council handed over selection boxes and other items from the cancelled Christmas Festival to local organisations.
The original event was cancelled due to the weather, but Cllr Diane Evans, chairman of the council, said members were keen to see the items not go to waste.
“We were only too pleased to be able to share these items around our community and make sure something good came out of the disappointment.”Cllr Diane Evans, Burntwood Town Council