People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to remain vigilant against fake goods when doing their Christmas shopping.

Trading Standards officers say markets, social networking sites and online storesStaffordshire are being reminded about the dangers of counterfeit goods when shopping in the run up to Christmas.

As well as issues over safety standards, buyers are also being warned that the sale of counterfeit items often has links to organised crime

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is always a busy time for shoppers but it’s also a busy time for counterfeiters, which is why we’re reminding people of the risks of buying fakes. “You might think you’re getting a bargain if you opt for fakes but you’ll land yourself with poor quality and possibly dangerous goods and in the long term out of pocket. “Fakes can be difficult to tell apart so when something is being sold at a knock-down price, alarm bells should start to ring. We always say that if something seems too good to be true, it usually is.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Popular fakes this Christmas are expected to include the latest children’s toys and dolls, branded sportswear, electronics, cosmetics and alcohol.

People can report the sale of counterfeit goods by calling 01785 330356.