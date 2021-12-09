Chandler Pegg netted four goals as Lichfield City FC romped to an 8-1 win over Wolverhampton Casuals in the JW Hunt Cup.

Chandler Pegg

Joe Haines also netted twice, while Dan Lomas and Sam Fitzgerald rounded off the scoring for a ruthless City side.

Supporters who braved the cold conditions were given an early warmer as a free kick to Lichfield after just eight minutes was curled into the net by Lomas to open the scoring.

It was 2-0 with a quarter of an hour played when Pegg scored the first of what would be a profitable evening when he finished off a smart team move.

Casuals reduced the deficit five minutes later though as Ishmael Anderson lashed a shot into the bottom corner.

Kyle Patterson almost restored Lichfield’s two goal advantage after a short corner routine saw him strike the post.

Pegg made it 3-1 to City with half an hour on the clock as he tapped home after Luke Childs’ strike had forced a save from the Casuals keeper.

The game looked all but over as a contest after 35 minutes when Pegg found the post only for Fitzgerald to rifle home the rebound.

Lichfield were not easing up though as Joe Hartshorne had a shot turned around the post by Joe Williams before seeing another effort cleared off the line.

Pegg completed his first half hat trick late on when he netted late on in the opening period.

Casuals tried to rally at the start of the second half with a shot over the top, but Lichfield soon regained their rhythm as Hartshorne saw another strike cleared off the line.

Goal number six arrived after 71 minuteswhen Hartshorne jinked past a number of challenges before finding Haines who fired beyond Williams in the Casuals goal.

Lichfield made it 7-1 four minutes later when Haines powered home from a corner.

Ivor Green’s men weren’t done for the evening yet though as Pegg netted his fourth and City’s eighth ten minutes from time.