Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Lichfield’s MP has spoken about his sexuality and “smoking the odd spliff” in his past during a TV interview.

Michael Fabricant was quizzed by former MP Gloria De Piero in the GB News The Real Me segment.

The Conservative MP lifted the lid on his relationship with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, describing the former John Lewis boss as his “life partner”.

“We’ve got a place together in Wales as we both like walking and we go on holidays together. We’re very, very close but we lead separate lives. “We’re life partners – we’re something special, but I’m not sure what it is.” Michael Fabricant MP

He also spoke about his appearance on the TV show First Dates, revealing producers originally wanted him to meet a man.

“They’d assumed I was gay. I’m not – I’m bisexual if you’ve got to define these things. “When I was at university and afterwards I was with women. Sexually, I was far more active with women than I ever have been with blokes. “All the women I was with wanted to get married, have babies and wanted commitment. I was setting up a radio company and travelling around the world. I didn’t want commitment. “Then I met an American guy, then subsequently met Andy. “ Michael Fabricant MP

In the wake of national claims about traces of drugs being found in the House of Commons, Mr Fabricant also lifted the lid on his own past.