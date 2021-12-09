An artist’s impression of the new-look play area. Picture: Fradley and Streethay Parish Council

A Lichfield play area will be refurbished and improved after a £75,000 funding boost.

The money has been awarded to Fradley and Streethay Parish Council from the Hs2 Community and Environment Fund..

It will see repair work on the Burton Road play area along with the introduction of bird boxes and a new planted area.

New equipment including a zip wire and accessible roundabout will also be added.

Cllr Harry Warburton said:

“This is fantastic news for Streethay and will provide some excellent new facilities at this popular play park.” Cllr Harry Warburton

Work is expected to begin in February.