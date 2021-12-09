People are being urged to follow new coronavirus rules after it was confirmed a first case of the Omicron variant has been found in Lichfield.

The Prime Minister outlined new measures last night (8th December) in a bid to clampdown on the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

They include working from home where possible from next week, extending the use of face coverings and the use of vaccine passes to access places with large numbers of people.

Staffordshire County Council said it expected to see the number of Omicron variant cases rise in the coming days and weeks after confirmation of the one in Lichfield and another in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Cllr Alan White, leader of the council, said it was important people followed the new guidelines.