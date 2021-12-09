A proposed development in Lichfield will “massively improve the area”, a residents’ group has said.
A decision on the Friel Homes scheme on Beacon Street is expected to made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee in January.
The scheme would see conversion of some buildings and construction of new ones for housing and a boutique hotel.
A spokesperson for the Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association said the proposals should be given the green light.
“This is a development that will massively improve the area and is overwhelming supported by local residents.
“Let’s see the go ahead given next month and let Friel Homes get the site completed.”Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association spokesperson
As well as the buildings, the development would also include a new cycling and walking route between Beacon Park and the city centre.
Other community groups have also lent their support to the proposals for the land near the Angel Croft Hotel.
A spokesperson for Friel Homes said:
“We understand there are over 40 letters of support for this application and no objections from residents of Lichfield.
“Multiple organisations have confirmed support for our proposals including Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association, Erasmus Darwin House, Lichfield Civic Society and Lichfield Cathedral.
“Given the widespread public support for the scheme, we are hopeful that the planning committee will recognise this opportunity for Lichfield to evolve and improve on a deliverable site.”Friel Homes spokesperson