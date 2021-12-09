A proposed development in Lichfield will “massively improve the area”, a residents’ group has said.

An artist’s impression of the new Beacon Street development

A decision on the Friel Homes scheme on Beacon Street is expected to made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee in January.

The scheme would see conversion of some buildings and construction of new ones for housing and a boutique hotel.

A spokesperson for the Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association said the proposals should be given the green light.

“This is a development that will massively improve the area and is overwhelming supported by local residents. “Let’s see the go ahead given next month and let Friel Homes get the site completed.” Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association spokesperson

As well as the buildings, the development would also include a new cycling and walking route between Beacon Park and the city centre.

Other community groups have also lent their support to the proposals for the land near the Angel Croft Hotel.

A spokesperson for Friel Homes said:

