The artist behind a Christmas event at Lichfield Cathedral says he hopes it will convey themes of hope and joy following another year of challenges.

The Cathedral Illuminated event will run from 16th to 22nd December and see the historic building become the canvas for a light and sound display by Luxmuralis.

The west front will the backdrop for a telling of the Nativity, while inside will see images of angels, stars and stained glass as part of the immersive experience.

Peter Walker, artist in residence at Lichfield Cathedral and one of the Luxmuralis team, said:

“This is the biggest Cathedral Illuminated that we have ever produced in Lichfield. “Following a difficult couple of years as we’ve all coped with the pandemic, this year’s illuminations are designed to convey great enjoyment and celebration, bringing to life the themes of hope and light and joy associated with the Christmas story.” Peter Walker

Tickets for Cathedral Illuminated are available online.

The event is being sponsored by Lichfield business Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Richard Winterton said: