The artist behind a Christmas event at Lichfield Cathedral says he hopes it will convey themes of hope and joy following another year of challenges.
The Cathedral Illuminated event will run from 16th to 22nd December and see the historic building become the canvas for a light and sound display by Luxmuralis.
The west front will the backdrop for a telling of the Nativity, while inside will see images of angels, stars and stained glass as part of the immersive experience.
Peter Walker, artist in residence at Lichfield Cathedral and one of the Luxmuralis team, said:
“This is the biggest Cathedral Illuminated that we have ever produced in Lichfield.
“Following a difficult couple of years as we’ve all coped with the pandemic, this year’s illuminations are designed to convey great enjoyment and celebration, bringing to life the themes of hope and light and joy associated with the Christmas story.”Peter Walker
Tickets for Cathedral Illuminated are available online.
The event is being sponsored by Lichfield business Richard Winterton Auctioneers.
Richard Winterton said:
“Cathedral Illuminated has grown into one of the city’s biggest – and literally brightest – Christmas occasions and one of its most iconic.
“We are thrilled to be the headline sponsor of this wonderful event which brings joy to thousands of people.
“Following the hardships of 2020 – when it was not possible for the illuminations to take place – and the difficulties of this past year, we fervently hope that this year the show will serve as a beacon of light to a brighter future, built on festive cheer and Christmas spirit.”Richard Winterton