A Burntwood councillor suspended by his own party over concerns around funding he received says he will not resign.
Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd was given a six month suspension by the Conservatives at Staffordshire County Council.
Burntwood Town Council’s Tory group also confirmed they would mirror the exclusion period.
The ban came after he received £924 for a tree planting project at Chasewater from the Climate Change Fund at Staffordshire County Council, only for it to emerge that no trees had been bought or planted.
Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd said he was not planning to resign over the issue.
“While I fully respect the decision taken, my suspension is something that I have to come to terms with and I will be doing a lot of thinking on how things have progressed to the way that they have.
“I intend to stay on as an independent councillor – and I won’t rule out remaining so for the rest of my term as a councillor.
“Resigning – at least from the county council – is something I would not consider.”Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd
Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd said that he could see “one advantage” to the decision by the Conservative groups to suspend him for the next six months.
“It has been tough for me to watch things that have happened nationally and not be able to comment with the outright frustration that I feel.
“One advantage of my current predicament is that for the next few months I will have the ability to express myself more freely and frequently than I have done before on the matters in my division of Burntwood North.
“Of particular concern to me are issues regarding Stables Way, the regular flooding in Chase Terrace, mental health treatment locally, our local disability services and a review of where grit bins are located.”Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd
Staffordshire County Council said the measures were being put in place for the money awarded to be returned, although no details about how or when have been revealed by either the authority or Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd.
A Conservative group spokesperson said a review was now being carried out and could see the matter referred on to the police.
But Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd said he had spoken with the monitoring officer earlier this week and that there “was no current investigation” into his conduct.
“A greater dignity than perhaps I deserve”
The Burntwood North representative said he had received help from political colleagues during recent weeks – but said others would judge whether he had been let down by some sections of the Conservative party.
“I would like to express my personal thanks to those in the party who did support me, especially the chairman of the association and my predecessor as branch chair who have shown me a greater dignity than perhaps I deserve.
“Whether I was let down or not, I will leave up to those better qualified than me to judge, but I don’t deny that my wider political thinking has been changed dramatically during this.
“I will never look at things the same way I did before this ever again.”Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd
I tearfully regret most of all the impact this has had on Amanda, the woman I love and also the woman who is my closest friend, who has had to endure page after page of questions on this matter and in some cases outright denial of the fact that this is hurting her, for which I can offer my profound sincere loving respect for the dignity she has shown. Her mental health and mine has been left devastated by this matter which in light of the devastating suicide of a friend this week is something that I don’t feel we consider much in public life, an issue that should not be ignored as the cold and bitter months of winter kick in. It would be a lie if I said I hadn’t thought about suicide in response to one of the articles published about me but thankfully I have people around me who care. Not everyone is that lucky as was tragically proven by the death of my friend, someone who never got the help that he deserved. I may be a public official open to criticism at all hours of the day and night but those are closest to my heart who have made immense sacrifices to help give me an independent life as someone with autism who are not part of this. They are being ignored for a political hit job and hateful spaming all over the Internet. There is nothing great and British about that I assure you. Please stop.
I’ve seen comments recently on social media where councillors have been described as “all the same”. I feel for those councillors who have done what they do to try to help the community around them and not for any self gain. I particularly have sympathy for those Conservative councillors who are now facing criticism from people far and wide because of scandals within their party due to alleged dishonesty. I hope councillor TLB has the support he needs but we have seen recently in national politics with Owen Patterson who sadly lost his wife to suicide, this is not a reason not to face any consequences of wrong doing and the ensuing enquiries.
