A by-election candidate says people should not to let anger over Downing Street parties during lockdown stop them from taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Government will introduce new measures in the coming days, including reintroducing face mask requirements.

But the announcement was made against the backdrop of allegations that a party was held at Number 10 during the lockdown period last year.

Dr Mark Pritchard, Labour’s candidate for the Armitage with Handsacre by-election at Lichfield District Council, said the anger at the situation should not distract from the danger posed by the new Covid variant.

Dr Mark Pritchard

“I understand why people are so upset and angry after seeing staff in Downing Street joke about having a party against the rules. “I share those feelings. “These events have led some to question the new restrictions that are being announced. But we didn’t go through the difficulties of the past year for the benefit of people in Whitehall – we did it to protect our families, friends and neighbours. “When I talk to people about infectious diseases, they overwhelmingly want to do the right thing. We mustn’t simply take this good will for granted. “Almost two years into the pandemic, it is getting harder for people who have done the right thing throughout to see the pay-off. But with the speed that the Omicron variant is spreading, we all need to step up again. “I will be following the new restrictions for the benefit of my family and my community, and I encourage everyone across the area to do the same.” Dr Mark Pritchard

Dr Pritchard’s comments come after it was confirmed a first case of the Omicron variant had been found in Lichfield.

Voters in the Armitage and Handsacre ward will go to the polls on 16th December to elect a new district council representative. The candidates standing are: