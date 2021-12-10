Funding from a Lichfield retailer will help a local lunch club for the elderly take place over the next six months.

Cherishers was awarded £1,000 from Central England Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund.

They were one of 18 groups to scoop a share of £27,000 in the latest round of funding.

Jim Watts, from Central England Co-op, said:

“Our relaunched fund aligns with our new society purpose to create a sustainable society for all and we are delighted to share these funds with these amazing groups. “We cannot wait to see how they use it to benefit their local community.” Jim Watts, Central England Co-op

For more details on how to apply to the Community Dividend Fund visit the Central England Co-op website.