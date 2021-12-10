A family-run law firm in Lichfield has been highly commended in a national awards scheme.
Adcock Solicitors have celebrated the praise from the judging panel at the News on the Block Enfranchisement and Right to Manage Awards.
The company was up for the solicitors firm of the year prize.
Senior director Mark Adcock – grandson of the firm’s founder – was also a finalist in the solicitor of the year category.
“To be highly commended in a national awards series that recognises the best across the UK in this specialist field is high praise indeed and we are thrilled to receive this honour
“We were delighted to be a finalist, but to be highlighted out and highly commended by the judges was the icing on the cake especially since we were against some large London city firms.
“This award bears testament to all the hard work of all our committed staff who continued, despite facing challenges due to the pandemic, to deliver the best outcomes for our clients.”Mark Adcock