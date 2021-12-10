A family-run law firm in Lichfield has been highly commended in a national awards scheme.

Frances Di Pierri-Adcock, Hedley Adcock and Mark Adcock

Adcock Solicitors have celebrated the praise from the judging panel at the News on the Block Enfranchisement and Right to Manage Awards.

The company was up for the solicitors firm of the year prize.

Senior director Mark Adcock – grandson of the firm’s founder – was also a finalist in the solicitor of the year category.