A meeting of Lichfield District Council will be moved online after concerns were raised about holding it in person in the wake of new Covid-19 restrictions.

A Lichfield District Council meeting streamed online

Although coronavirus rules have been updated following an announcement by the Prime Minister earlier this week, councils are still required to hold sessions in person where decisions are made.

However, Simon Fletcher, chief executive at Lichfield District Council, said there was scope to move the session on 14th December online.

“Whilst national regulations relating to on line meetings have not changed, we do have provision within our constitution to allow the chief executive to enact any urgent business following effective consultation with council. “We will be conducting next week’s full council via Zoom as we did during previous lockdowns. “This will allow elected members, officers and members of the public to safely participate in the meeting and allow me, as chief executive, to exercise my emergency powers in line with the recommendations of full council.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

Concerns had been raised by Cllr Steve Norman, who suggested the meeting should be moved to an alternative venue.

However, discussions have now resulted in the move to an online session.