Caravan owners in Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard after one was stolen in Hammerwich.

The white Swift Sprite Major with green and gold inlay stripes was taken overnight between 8th and 9th December from a field on Overton Lane.

Police say a report was also made of locks being cut and security lights knocked out at a smallholding on Lichfield Road in Burntwood in the same timeframe.

PCSO Davina Hickman said:

“It appears that the offenders may have been interested in a caravan stored at the site as the cover had been disturbed.” PCSO Davina Hickman, Staffordshire Police

In the Overton Lane theft, criminals are believed to have removed fences to gain access to the caravan.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 259 of 9th December.