A top of the table battle saw Chasetown FC secure all three points on the road at Belper Town.

Action from Belper Town v Chasetown FC. Picture: Paul Mullins

The hosts had the first clear chance of the game when right back Josh Woodcock saw his header saved by Curtis Pond, before sending the rebound wide with a diving header.

Belper had the best of the opening 20 minutes but Chasetown gradually settled into the game and began to exert some pressure before the half time interval.

The second half saw the Scholars win a dangerous free kick on the edge of the area, but Joey Butlin failed to take advantage of the set piece.

But Chasetown did take the lead in the 66th minute when a defensive mix up saw Riece Bartram prod past his own keeper and Butlin got to the ball first to stab the ball over the line.

The visitors added a deserved second when Liam Kirton drilled a low shot into the opposite corner inside the final minute.