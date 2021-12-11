Council chiefs say they are “getting a lot better” at working with police to take action when travellers move on to land in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Travellers on Stychbrook Park earlier this year

Groups have set up camp across the area over the past 12 months, with areas including Stychbrook Park, Beacon Park, Burntwood Rugby Club, Boley Park and Streethay also seeing caravans arrive.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said earlier this year that a review would be taking place to prevent travellers from moving on to local parks.

Doug Pullen

He told Lichfield Live a co-ordinated approach was being worked on to deal with the issue in future.

“We are getting a lot better at working closely with the police on this. “We’ve also spoken to the Staffordshire Commissioner as we need a policy-level engagement, as well as working on the ground with local policing units to make sure that policy is being enforced.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said work was also taking place to try and identify sites where travellers could temporarily set up camp across the area in future.