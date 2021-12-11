Chronicle Week newspaper

The owners of a Lichfield newspaper have confirmed it has ceased publication.

The Chronicle Week had launched in October 2020 promising to deliver 14,000 copies to homes in across the city.

But a message printed in the latest edition of the free weekly paper confirmed it would be the last.

“The Midland News Association made the difficult decision to cease publication of the edition following a review of its portfolio.” Chronicle Week closure statement

It is the latest newspaper to bite the dust after the Lichfield Mercury closed after more than 200 years in the wake of the pandemic, while the final edition of The Lichfield Post rolled off the presses in 2009.